Depew man attempts bank robbery, flees on bicycle

By Published:
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – Depew Police responded to a bank robbery at Northwest Bank on George Urban Boulevard Wednesday morning.

A white male entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money. The teller was not harmed, and the white male immediately fled the bank after on a bicycle northbound through a nearby plaza.

Depew Police conducted a search of the area where the robbery occurred. At 10 a.m., officers located a suspect who fit the description. The suspect was positively identified as the male robber.

The suspect, Jeremy Feeney, 31, of Depew, was charged with attempted robbery and held on $10,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Village of Depew Court 11 a.m. May 30 for a felony hearing.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s