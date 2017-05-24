Depew man attempts bank robbery, flees on bicycle

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – Depew Police responded to a bank robbery at Northwest Bank on George Urban Boulevard Wednesday morning.

A white male entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money. The teller was not harmed, and the white male immediately fled the bank after on a bicycle northbound through a nearby plaza.

Depew Police conducted a search of the area where the robbery occurred. At 10 a.m., officers located a suspect who fit the description. The suspect was positively identified as the male robber.

The suspect, Jeremy Feeney, 31, of Depew, was charged with attempted robbery and held on $10,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Village of Depew Court 11 a.m. May 30 for a felony hearing.