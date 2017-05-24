Dozens of protesters call for dismissal of Sheriff Howard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dozens of protesters made their voices heard outside of the Erie County Holding Center Wednesday, calling for the firing of Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard.

Protesters rallied outside and inside of the holding center several times, with at least nine people being arrested.

Five of the arrested had sat down in front of the holding center doors, holding a sign that said “Sheriff Howard is a murderer”.

The protests were organized by a group called Standing Up for Racial Justice Action. Organizers said they were protesting because of the 26 people who have died in Erie County facilities under Sheriff Howard’s leadership.

Organizers said that the Sheriff’s Office is deeply mismanaged and that they won’t stop until the sheriff is held accountable.

Howard is up for re-election this year.

Protesters said Wednesday that they can’t wait any longer, or until after the election- they want him taken out of office immediately.

Howard recently came under fire after attending a pro-President Trump “Spirit of America” rally in his sheriff’s uniform, which some people said was irresponsible.

The SURJ Action group said that they expect to hold more rallies throughout the year.

Dozens showed up to the rally Wednesday evening. Many brought signs, some of which included the names of the 26 holding center deaths.

A spokesman for the sheriff said “There’s nothing to say”, regarding the rallies.