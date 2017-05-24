Gov. Cuomo announces $2 million for South Aud Block development

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This morning in Buffalo, Gov. Andrew Cuomo boarded a boat and discussed the future of Buffalo’s waterfront.

Cuomo encouraged development in the South Aud Block by committing $2 million in state funding.

“Buffalo’s waterfront is both an attractive tourist destination and an engine of the region’s incredible resurgence, creating jobs, and increasing economic opportunity for the region,” Cuomo said. “From Canalside to the Buffalo River to the Outer Harbor, you can see the story of Buffalo’s turnaround from its waterfront, and the South Aud block will move that momentum forward and become the jewel in the crown of the new waterfront.”

Developers will have a chance to submit proposals for the purchase or lease of the .75-acre site, which is near One Canalside and HarborCenter, in June.

“As someone who grew up in Western NY, the transformation of Buffalo’s Outer Harbor is the most obvious return to vibrancy along the waterfront in my lifetime,” Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said. “Governor Cuomo’s commitment to bringing back the Buffalo harbor and to enhancing our tourism assets here and across the state are unparalleled. The development of the South Aud Block will complete the development of the waterfront which has attracted recognition worldwide.”

In addition to the announcement about the South Aud block, the governor’s office discussed completed improvements to the waterfront area in an afternoon news release. Some of those mentioned are the Buffalo RiverFest Park, East Canal and HarborCenter.