Hamburg Police seek public assistance in two separate larceny cases

PHOTO FROM HAMBURG POLICE

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Town of Hamburg Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individuals sought for questioning in two separate larcenies.

This suspect is sought for questioning regarding a larceny at JCPenney’s.

 

Anyone with information about the identity of this individual is asked to contact Det. Scott Fraser at  648-5118 ext. 2232 or our confidential tip line at 648-5111 ext. 2847.

Police are also looking for information about these individuals, wanted for questioning regarding the theft of a phone from AT&T. Anyone with information about the individuals in the video below are asked to contact Officer Paul Dhand at 648-5118 ext. 2774 or our confidential tip line at 648-5111 ext. 2847.

 

