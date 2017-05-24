Hamburg Police seek public assistance in two separate larceny cases

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Town of Hamburg Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individuals sought for questioning in two separate larcenies.

This suspect is sought for questioning regarding a larceny at JCPenney’s.

Anyone with information about the identity of this individual is asked to contact Det. Scott Fraser at 648-5118 ext. 2232 or our confidential tip line at 648-5111 ext. 2847.

Police are also looking for information about these individuals, wanted for questioning regarding the theft of a phone from AT&T. Anyone with information about the individuals in the video below are asked to contact Officer Paul Dhand at 648-5118 ext. 2774 or our confidential tip line at 648-5111 ext. 2847.