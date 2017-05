BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Indy car driver Graham Rahal was on a media tour in Buffalo on Tuesday and visited News 4.

Rahal is set to drive in the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday and qualified for 14th position.

He currently drives for team Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, owned by his father who won kissed the bricks in the 80’s and David Letterman.

Hear what Graham had to say about the big race this weekend!