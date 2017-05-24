Man charged with robbery at knife point in Jamestown

By Published:
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

JAMESTOWN, N.Y.(WIVB) – A man is in custody in Jamestown after police say he robbed another man at knife point.

Daryl T. Coleman, 46, was charged with first degree robbery and third degree possession of a weapon Tuesday afternoon.

According to Jamestown Police reports, police were called to the area of E. 6th Street at Spring Street for a reported armed robbery which had just occurred. Responding officers were advised by the victim that he had been robbed at knife point by a male who fled the scene with another male.

Officers located the suspect, Coleman, walking with another male on Prendergast Avenue. An investigation revealed that Coleman had robbed the victim of his property and cash. He was also found to be in possession of one of the items reported as stolen by the victim.

Coleman is currently in the city jail awaiting arraignment. He is also currently on parole with the NYS parole and is facing a parole violation.

