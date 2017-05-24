Memorial Day events in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A number of Memorial Day events will be happening across western New York on Monday and Tuesday. Here is a list of them:
ANGOLA
- Memorial Day Parade – A parade will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, starting at the Angola Village Hall at 41 Commercial St.
BATAVIA
- VA Western New York Healthcare System Memorial Day Ceremony – A ceremony observing Memorial Day will be held on Monday, May 29 at 8:30 a.m. at the Batavia VA Medical Center. The ceremony will begin at the flag pole area of Building 3, at 222 Richmond Ave. Following that, a coffee social will take place at 8:45 a.m. in Building 4’s Recreation Hall.
BUFFALO
- VA Western New York Healthcare System Memorial Day Ceremony – A ceremony observing Memorial Day will be held on Tuesday, May 30 at 2 p.m. at the Buffalo VA Medical Center, located at 3495 Bailey Ave. The event will take place in Room 301 of Freedom Hall.
CLARENCE
- Memorial Day Parade – A parade will take place Monday at 11 a.m., starting at Clarence High School at 9625 Main St.
DUNKIRK
- Memorial Day Service – A Memorial Day service will take place on Monday at 8:45 a.m. at the Dunkirk Lighthouse at 1 Point Dr N.
FARNHAM
- Memorial Day Program and Chicken BBQ – A Memorial Day event will take place on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Farnham Fire Department at 526 Commercial St.
MIDDLEPORT
- Memorial Day Parade, Services & Celebration – On Monday, services will be held by Clute Phillips American Legion Post 938 and Middleport Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1. The parade starts at Noon, and the annual Canal Duck Derby starts following the services.
NEWFANE
- Memorial Day Observance – On Monday at 11 a.m., a Memorial Day observance will take place at Corwin Cemetery, located at Lockport-Olcott and Hatter roads.
OLCOTT
- Memorial Day Concert – Mark Mazur and his Little Big Band will perform music on Monday from 2-4 p.m. at the Main St. Gazebo.
WEST SENECA
- Annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony – The parade will start on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Southgate Plaza. The public is invited to 35 Legion Pkwy. for hot dogs and refreshments following that.