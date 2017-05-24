Missing central NY teen located in Dunkirk after 1 dies

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A teenager who was reported missing from Cayuga Centers in Auburn has been located in Dunkirk, according to Auburn Police.

Morgan Eppinger disappeared from Cayuga Center on May 15.

Police believe she ran away with another resident, 17-year-old Destani Williams.

Williams was pronounced dead at a Dunkirk hospital on Saturday, May 20.

Eppinger was found on Wednesday morning.

Dunkirk Police are still investigating Williams’ death.

