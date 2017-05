BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo fire crews headed to the scene of a vacant house fire on Northampton St. Wednesday morning.

The fire spread to a neighboring structure, and crews had to fight it with aerial trucks.

Fire spread to neighboring structure. BFD fighting with aerial trucks. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/WRw2MLEouH — Chris (@CBNEWSPHOTOG) May 24, 2017

The structure where the original fire started is a total loss. Buildings near it suffered exposure damage.

Northampton was closed between Jefferson and Masten avenues.