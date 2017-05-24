Neighbors react to violence in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Violence that erupted Tuesday in Niagara Falls has sparked concern from some neighbors.

Three people were arrested in Niagara Falls Tuesday following two shootings and a stabbing. The shootings and stabbing were unrelated incidents and none of the injuries are life-threatening.

The victim in the stabbing incident is a 16-year-old girl. During that incident at Diamond Park Lane, police say around 100 people were involved in a massive brawl and refused to disperse. Police called for back-up from multiple agencies.

Regina Lewis, a mother of four, witnessed the entire incident. She had feared that her 17-year-old daughter had been involved. Her daughter hadn’t been involved, but Lewis said large scale displays of violence like this make her worried for her younger children.

“Everybody runs to see this instead of calling the police or doing anything reasonable,” Lewis said.

Witnesses to Tuesday night’s fight say it was mostly teenagers. Officers needed help from several agencies to break it up.

Police say a 16-year-old was stabbed by a razor blade. She’s expected to be okay. Two other teens were arrested for disorderly conduct and failure to disperse.

Chief Bryan DalPorto of the Niagara Falls Police Department said that police are still pouring through surveillance footage that is around the area as well as the officer’s body cameras.

Hours prior, police were busy investigating two shootings at this home on Whitney Avenue. Witnesses say it started when two women got into a fight.

I spoke to a neighbor who tells me the area experienced a spike in crime a couple years ago, but so far this year it’s been calm.

“There were a lot of shootings here, there,” Ann Hicker said. “It’s just this neighborhood got a bad rep from everyone.”

Niagara Falls mayor Paul Dyster said that rates of violent crime have been decreasing in Niagara Falls.

“We’re hoping this is an isolated incident,” Dyster said. “We continue to investigate and if there’s some root causes that need to be addressed we’ll try to do that.”

29-year-old Robert Cox was arrested and charged with assault and reckless endangerment for that shooting. Police say he shot a 29-year-old man who is expected to be okay.

There was a report of shots fired last night at 20th and LaSalle in Niagara Falls, but Chief DalPorto says that there were no reported injuries and police are still investigating.