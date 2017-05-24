Olean’s Jordan McLaughlin wins Ilio DiPaolo Award

McLaughlin plans to attend the US Naval Academy in Annapolis this fall.

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Olean wrestler Jordan McLaughlin captured the 22nd annual Ilio DiPaolo award on Monday night, going to the most impressive wrestler on and off the mat from Western New York.

McLaughlin, who boasts a 110-44 career record, plans to attend the U.S. Naval Academy this fall.

Bills head coach Sean Mcdermott spoke at the annual awards dinner, sharing his background in wrestling and how it molded him to be a better athlete and leader. General Manager Brandon Beane was also in attendance. It marked the first time in the history of the awards dinner that the Buffalo Bills head coach and general manager were in attendance.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s