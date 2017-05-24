Olean’s Jordan McLaughlin wins Ilio DiPaolo Award

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Olean wrestler Jordan McLaughlin captured the 22nd annual Ilio DiPaolo award on Monday night, going to the most impressive wrestler on and off the mat from Western New York.

McLaughlin, who boasts a 110-44 career record, plans to attend the U.S. Naval Academy this fall.

Bills head coach Sean Mcdermott spoke at the annual awards dinner, sharing his background in wrestling and how it molded him to be a better athlete and leader. General Manager Brandon Beane was also in attendance. It marked the first time in the history of the awards dinner that the Buffalo Bills head coach and general manager were in attendance.