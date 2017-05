AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around 2 a.m., at least five police vehicles were seen on Pheasant Run Rd., off of Sweet Home.

An officer there told News 4 that they were investigating a “suspicious occurrence.” Police were seen with their guns drawn.

Later on, a lieutenant said they were responding to a report of a suspicious person.

It is not clear if anyone was arrested as a result of the police response.