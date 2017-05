GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – Registration for the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament has been extended to midnight, May 29.

This year marks the 26th year for the 3-on-3 tournament in Western New York and the third year on Grand Island.

Players may go to www.macker.com to register.

For more information,please contact Corey McGowan at (716) 341-1040 or corey.mcgowan89@gmail.com.