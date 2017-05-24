Rochester resident charged with child sex offenses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Rochester man has been charged by criminal complaint with production of child pornography and online enticement of a minor.

Amit Pandey, 41, of Rochester, faces at least ten years in prison, a maximum penalty of life in prison, and a $250,000 fine if convicted on the charge.

According to assistant U.S. Attorney John J. Field, who is handling the case, Pandey was arrested in Feb. 2017 by Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies when he was discovered having sex in a parked car with a 16-year-old minor female. During the arrest, the defendant’s phone was seized and a forensic analysis uncovered sexually graphic chats and images using the Kik application between Pandey and the minor female. The cell was also used by the defendant to meet the minor victim for sex.

Pandey made an initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Marian W. Payson and is being detained.