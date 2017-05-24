Search warrant execution yields crack cocaine, drug sale charges for Jamestown man

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown man was charged with selling and possessing drugs Tuesday following a search warrant execution at his North Main Street residence.

Warkim M. Keys, 30, 1002 N. Main St., was charged with third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and seventh degree possession of a controlled substance.

The search warrant execution was conducted by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the New York State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team. Entry was gained into the apartment with the Jamestown Police SWAT team. Investigators were able to secure Keys in a neighboring front yard .

Investigators located a quantity of crack cocaine in the apartment.

Keys is currently in city jail awaiting arraignment.