SEATTLE, Wash. (WIVB) — To get you ready for summer, Starbucks is offering special teas on most Fridays this next season.

Every Friday until Aug. 11, the company will offer free, select iced teas from 3 to 7 p.m.

Starbucks will also have cocktail-inspired teas, like the beach bellini, strawberry daiquiri, pina colada and mandarin mimosa.