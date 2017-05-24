State Assembly okays bill to make start date for ridesharing June 29

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A push to bring ridesharing services to Upstate and Western New York before July 4 has gotten one step closer.

The New York State Assembly approved a bill Wednesday to change the starting date for ridesharing services to June 29, ten days earlier than the anticipated start date of June 9.

A sister bill has already been passed in State Senate. The measure now only needs to be signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be passed into law.

A provision for allowing ridesharing state-wide was included in the 2017-2018 state budget.

“Legislators in both houses came together to correct the enacting date so that more New Yorkers could use ride-sharing over the Fourth of July holiday,” Assemblyman Michael Norris (R, I-Lockport) said in a statement, adding that having ridesharing available for the holiday “not only increases transportation options for the public, but also [will] help to curb drunk driving, ease traffic and parking congestion at community events and support local businesses.”