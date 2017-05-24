State Park Police rescue missing dog from Letchworth gorge

CASTILE, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – New York State Park Police rescued a lost dog from a Letchworth State Park gorge Monday afternoon.

Using rappelling skills and a drone, State Park Police rescued Skippy who was trapped about half-way down the 400-foot gorge.

Following reports about a dog barking and possibly stuck in the gorge area of Hogsback Overlook, Sgt. Ryan Clancy was lowered about 200 feet to save the missing pet.

The rescue took place in an area where the gorge is extremely steep and wooded for approximately 200 feet before it transitions to a sheer vertical shale wall several hundred feet to the bottom. The area is too steep to climb back up, and has a sheer vertical drop below.

The dog was also not visible; police could only hear his barks. Park Police subsequently coordinated with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office to use a drone to pinpoint the dog’s location and identify its size, so it could be placed in the correct size rescue harness.

Sgt. Clancy was lowered down and successfully hauled back up with Skippy in tow.

Skippy, who had gone missing in the park two days earlier, was returned to his owner with only minor cuts and scratches.

This story was originally published by WROC, a Nexstar contributing station.