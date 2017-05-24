Teen charged with killing toddler pleads not guilty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Devon VenDerWege, the 17-year-old charged with killing a toddler he was babysitting, has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder.

VanDerWege has been charged in the blunt force trauma death of two-year-old Ethan Bigham of Marilla in March 2017. He had been watching the child at a Hemstreet resident while the child’s parents went to work.

VanDerWege was remanded to jail without bail after entering the not guilty plea.

If convicted of the charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Chief Colleen Curtin Gable of the DA’s Homicide Bureau and Assistant District Attorney Nicholas T. Texido are prosecuting the case.

 

