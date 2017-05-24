Trooper injured while making arrest in Lockport

Published:

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – A New York State trooper was injured early Monday morning while making an arrest at a Dysinger Road residence.

Rapids Volunteer Fire Company had responded to a Dysinger Road apartment building for activated fire alarm. Fire personnel were confronted by a resident, who was disorderly and hindering fire personnel from doing their duties. Rapids Fire requested law enforcement assistance, and New York State Police and Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to help.

The resident refused to return to the apartment and became combative with patrols. While he was being taken into custody, the resident resisted and injured a trooper.

The resident, Corey W. Bilby, 29, of Lockport, was charged with fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon and disorderly conduct. Additional charges of second degree assault are pending.

 

 

