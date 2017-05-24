VIDEO: Teacher fights aide in Georgia classroom

GEORGIA (WIVB) — When you hear there was a fight at your child’s school, like everyone else, you probably think it was a fight between two students.

That was not a case for a school in Georgia, where a teacher and a teacher’s aide fought.

It happened last Friday inside a classroom filled with kids.

Cell phone video of the fight was taken by a student.

Parents say, to make matters worse, their kids were asked not to talk about it.

The school district says the teacher and aide have both been removed from the classroom, but they did not say if any other punishment was handed down.