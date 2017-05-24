Walmart announces new pay policy for military members

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WIVB) — A move by Walmart is ensuring that employees who take time off to serve in the military will never have to take a cut in their pay.

The move will cover any gap in pay for employees whose military service is lower than what they earn working at the retail giant.

The program is open to all employees and covers military service ranging from three days to five years. It will also cover voluntary military training.

In addition to the change in pay policy, the company also pledged to hire a quarter million veterans by the end of 2020.