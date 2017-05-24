Williamsville restaurant staff show “uncommon kindness” to boy with autism

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — “We knew all day we were going to eat at Sun Restaurant. Owen likes to know exactly where he’s going to eat every night,” said Sandra Block of Williamsville.

Owen Long was with his father when they decided to order takeout from Sun Restaurant in Williamsville.

“So he said to him Owen just go and get the takeout menu and come right back and they practiced it in the car, you’re going to ask what are you going to ask, take out menu, okay good,” said Block.

Owen did ask for a takeout menu, but that’s not all that happened

“After that he said I’m hungry and when I look at his face from my heart I said oh he’s a very special boy to me. I said what do you want to eat honey I asked him and he said I want to eat beef,” said Aye Thein, Sun Restaurant Partner and Manager

Ask and you shall receive! Partner Aye Thein had the chef make Owen beef curry. Owen’s dad waited and waited wondering what was taking him so long until he went into the restaurant and found Owen eating.

“That is just so uncommonly kind like how often can you imagine, I’m going to cry thinking about it,” said Block.

She posted about the experience on Facebook but didn’t expect what came next.

“It went viral I’m sitting there refreshing it and telling Pat, my husband hey we got like a thousand likes on this and then I’m like no make that 1,200, make that 1,250,” said Block.

Aey had no idea Owen has autism. She says she was practicing metta, which is part of the Burmese culture.

“Meta means loving and kindness to everybody,” said Thein.

“To the point of sitting him down and making him a beef curry That’s insane that’s just so crazy awesome to me,” said Block.

The post on Facebook now has more than 18 thousand likes!

In addition to metta, the Sun Restaurant serves authentic Burmese food, thai food, and special sushi with black rice. There’s also 2 locations, one in Williamsville and one in Buffalo.

