18 people arrested at Wednesday’s Future concert at Darien Lake

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Eighteen people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at Darien Lake Amphitheater’s first concert of the season, Future with Migos, Tory Lanez, and Kodak Black.

The charges range from disorderly conduct to harassment and resisting arrest.

Jessica Ross, 31, Jasper Parrish Road, Buffalo, was arrested for two counts of trespassing, second degree harassment, and resisting arrest after allegedly attempting to entering the concert venue after being ejected twice and told not to return. Ross then punched and kicked deputies while being taken into custody. Ross was arraigned in Darien Court and remanded to jail in lieu of $500 bail.

Roberto J. Echevarria, 19, Laurel Wood Drive, Rochester, was arrested for third degree assault after allegedly throwing a bottle striking another subject in the face causing a laceration. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Six people were charged with unlawful possession of marijuana

Two were charged with second degree harassment after allegedly pushing Live Nation officers

Five were charged with trespass after attempting to re-enter the concert venue and told not to return.

A 20-year-old Orchard Park man was charged with third degree criminal trespass and trespassing after refusing to leave the venue and then being found inside the venue

A 17-year-old Webster teen was charged with third degree criminal trespass after crawling under a fence to enter the concert venue

An 18-year-old Tonawanda man was charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly urinating in public while in the crowd at the venue entrance

The above people were also issued appearance tickets to Darien Court.