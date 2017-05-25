Army Corps. of Engineers touring Ontario lakeshore tours

WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the rain continues to fall, a flood warning remains in effect for communities in the northern part of our region around Lake Ontario. Those living there have been dealing with high lake levels for several weeks now.

The Army Corps. of Engineers crews are touring several towns in our region right now, going around looking at the hardest hit areas. They’re hoping to provide feedback and expert insight right on the spot as they’re touring these locations. They’re looking at the emergency construction methods which have been put into place to fight flooding and they’re also inspecting the protective methods that crews have put into place.

“The corps. gives them advice and confidence in what they’re doing,” said Robert Remmers, the Chief of Operations for the Army Corps. of Engineers. “The corp. is providing them just a little more advice to help solve their issues. All these towns and villages are doing a valiant fight against the high lake levels and I commend that.”

Those in the Wilson area are hopeful the professional perspective will bring some reassurance and assistance as they watch the water levels rise.

“What we’re looking at is the erosion along the banks, different infrastructure we have,” said Doyle Phillips, the Village of Wilson Supervisor. “The main concerns are the citizens and the erosion happening on the properties.”

The lake is about 33 inches higher than normal. Right now, the engineers are predicting it’ll hold; it is, of course, weather dependent.

The engineers say they don’t think people need to start considering evacuating but should watch all of the materials they’re using to make sure they’re continuing to work.