Bills veterans back for second round of OTAs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – This was a good sign for Bills fans — Eric Wood was back on the practice field. It’s the first time the media had seen him on the field since he broke his leg in Seattle last season. He’s still unable to practice everyday but when he is on the field he’s not limited.

“I’m healed at this point so there’s not a lot of risk in playing,” Wood said. “I’ve just got to get back to where I’m playing at my self-expected level of play, but it’s coming along. The training staff did a nice job with me and I’m almost all the way back.”

Running back LeSean McCoy is happy to see one of his starting offensive lineman back on the field. McCoy needs just over 1,000 yards rushing to reach 10,000 for his career and he admits that’s a big goal. However, it’s catching the ball out of the backfield that he’s looking forward to this season, something he excelled at while in Philadelphia.

“That’s something I’ve been a part of, but it’s been a while since I’ve actually got the ball a lot in the air,” McCoy said. “We do a lot of that.as a defense, they look for alignments, they look for different cheats, different formations, and everything looks the same in our offense and it’s hard, if it’s a pass or run, you can’t tell. Being a part of that, is special to me because you don’t know what it is, and then the ability to get the ball to you running backs in open field with routes against linebackers, it’s an easy win.”