Canalside releases Summer schedule

Related Coverage Canalside announces 2017 Summer concerts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canalside is jam-packed with events for all kinds of people this year.

They released their Summer schedule on Thursday morning.

“Our mission is to provide world-class entertainment and food and beverage options to the visitors of Canalside all summer long,” Jon Dandes, president of CMG and Be Our Guest, Ltd., said. “With an eye on keeping the integrity of public access to Canalside, our team has put together a comprehensive and diverse entertainment line-up that will keep visitors coming back to the waterfront all year.”

Here are some of the new options being offered at Canalside this year:

Canalside Boardwalk Bazaar – This event will feature food from local restaurants, art, live music, a parkour class and a number of rotating physical activities. The first bazaar will take place on Friday, May 26. Other events will occur on June 9, June 23, July 7, July 21, August 11 and August 25. Attendance is free.

– This event will feature food from local restaurants, art, live music, a parkour class and a number of rotating physical activities. The first bazaar will take place on Friday, May 26. Other events will occur on June 9, June 23, July 7, July 21, August 11 and August 25. Attendance is free. Roswell Park Cancer Institute’s Wellness on the Water – This event will take place every Wednesday night in the VIP tent starting June 14. Doctors and professionals from the facility will provide people with information on healthy living.

– This event will take place every Wednesday night in the VIP tent starting June 14. Doctors and professionals from the facility will provide people with information on healthy living. 716 Day at Canalside – The July 16 event will celebrate western New York’s heritage.

– The July 16 event will celebrate western New York’s heritage. Dinosaur Play Area – This play area will feature an 18-foot tall dinosaur and themed programming, courtesy of the Buffalo Museum of Science.

– This play area will feature an 18-foot tall dinosaur and themed programming, courtesy of the Buffalo Museum of Science. Canalside Kids – At the beach, three different weekly occurring programs, called Get Moving, Discover and Create, will take place.

– At the beach, three different weekly occurring programs, called Get Moving, Discover and Create, will take place. Buffalo Museum of Science programs – The museum will have history programs every Monday, from Noon to 4 p.m., starting June 12. Actors will tell historical stories about the city’s past along the Erie Canal.

For those looking for something to eat, Canalside says The Dish will feature a new menu and beer garden area twice “the size of its current footprint.”

Earlier this month, Canalside released information on concerts set to take place there this Summer. See who’s coming here.

“I am so pleased to see another exciting schedule planned for Canalside during the 2017 summer season,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says. “We’re going to have a great summer! From concerts, to fitness classes, food choices, and more, there is so much to enjoy at Canalside for residents citywide and visitors.

SCHEDULE | See all activities going on at Canalside this Summer here.