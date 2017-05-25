Crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian in Niagara Falls results in DWAI, other charges for one driver

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three people were injured Thursday in a Niagara Falls Boulevard accident involving two vehicles and a pedestrian.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. in the 6600 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. According to Niagara Falls Police, a 2004 Ford Explorer was traveling west on Niagara Falls Boulevard when it moved into the left lane, striking a 2014 Nissan Sentra. The Ford Explorer then crossed the eastbound lanes, striking a pedestrian at the bus stop and hitting a dumpster.

The 59-year-old female pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of apparent internal injuries .She is currently listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Nissan, a 34-year-old town of Niagara woman, went to Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital to be evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.

The 41-year-old driver of the Explorer is a Niagara Falls resident. She was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital, where she refused treatment for a facial injury. She was charged with driving while under the influence of drugs, following too closely, unsafe lane change, no license, driving a a vehicle without inspection, and imprudent speed.

Her bail was set at $750 and she will be arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court Friday morning.