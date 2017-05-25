Designated Drivers of Buffalo adding extra drivers, hours for Memorial Day weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – To help promote responsible drinking over Memorial Day weekend, Designated Drivers of Buffalo will be adding extra drivers, extra hours of availability, member rates to anyone requesting a ride, and half-off for all active military members as well as veterans will valid military ID.

To request transportation, individuals or businesses should call 716-202-2222.

Designated Drivers of Buffalo is a drinking and driving prevention company that helps offer an alternative to getting behind the wheel by transporting customers home in their own car.

DDoB has provided over 20,000 rides to customers who have been under the influence since opening in Oct. 2008.

All employees of DDoB are required to pass a background check, driving record check, and driving safety training prior to their first ride. Drivers are uniformed with ID tags when they arrive to pick up customers.

For more information, visit www.DDOBNY.com.