Drums Along the Waterfront is proud to announce the 2017 edition of the Tour of Champions.

And you can win a VIP Package !

Marching Music’s Major League featuring the top 8 drum corps in the world in competition returns to New Era Field in Orchard Park at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6. You can win a VIP package, including 4 Premier seating tickets, plus Collector’s Edition Drums Along the Waterfront drumsticks, and key fob.