ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Nationstar Mortgage LLC, a mortgage services company located in Elma, has announced that it will shut down in August, losing 179 jobs.

The given closing date for the business is Aug. 21, the same as the layoff date.

Affected Nationstar workers are not represented by a union.

The reason given for closing is “economic” in Nationstar’s WARN report.