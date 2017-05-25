Erie County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team wins award

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team has won the first-ever Tactical Week competition hosted by the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services in Oriskany, New York.

The ECSO SWAT Team was one of eight SWAT teams invited from across Western New York to participate in Tactical Week, May 15 to 18.

The teams received the latest training based on current threats. The training and competition for the tactical teams included close quarter tactics and team scenarios developed from the 2017 Parliament Attacks and the 2016 Orlando Nightclub attacks.

The theme of the event was “hostage rescue” with training elements which included room clearing, officer down, and woodland and rural tactics.

The sheriff’s office sent one team leader and six selected team operators for the competition.

 

