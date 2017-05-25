Four charged in Niagara County cocaine trafficking case

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Four people have been arrested in a Niagara County cocaine trafficking case.

Ramone Westbrook, 27, Rico Freeman, 33, and Corey Bradberry, 34, all of Niagara Falls, and Darius Dix, aka Darius Jenkins, 27, of Lockport, have been charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

According to U.S. Attorney Meghan A. Tokash, who is handling the case, the defendants are accused of operating a wide-scale cocaine distribution network in Niagara Falls and Lockport between April 2016 and May 2017.

The investigation into the case utilized court-ordered wiretaps as well as a dozen undercover purchases. Law enforcement officials executed seven search warrants on houses and vehicles used by the defendants. During the course of the search warrants, officers recovered a quantity of cocaine, marijuana, $75,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

The defendants face up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine if convicted. They are being held pending detention hearings June 2.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the IRS, the Niagara County Drug Task Force and the Sheriff’s Department, the Lockport Police Department and the Niagara Falls Police Department.

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s