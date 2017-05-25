Four charged in Niagara County cocaine trafficking case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Four people have been arrested in a Niagara County cocaine trafficking case.

Ramone Westbrook, 27, Rico Freeman, 33, and Corey Bradberry, 34, all of Niagara Falls, and Darius Dix, aka Darius Jenkins, 27, of Lockport, have been charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

According to U.S. Attorney Meghan A. Tokash, who is handling the case, the defendants are accused of operating a wide-scale cocaine distribution network in Niagara Falls and Lockport between April 2016 and May 2017.

The investigation into the case utilized court-ordered wiretaps as well as a dozen undercover purchases. Law enforcement officials executed seven search warrants on houses and vehicles used by the defendants. During the course of the search warrants, officers recovered a quantity of cocaine, marijuana, $75,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

The defendants face up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine if convicted. They are being held pending detention hearings June 2.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the IRS, the Niagara County Drug Task Force and the Sheriff’s Department, the Lockport Police Department and the Niagara Falls Police Department.