Lancaster residents concerned about rising Ellicott Creek waters

News 4 Staff Published:

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — People living in Lancaster are concerned about the rising waters of Ellicott Creek.

Dozens of neighbors there met with town, county and state leaders to talk about conditions. The say build-up of sediment and other debris is causing the creek to spill over its banks.

This affects about 100 homes in Lancaster and Bowmansville, and residents want the debris cleaned up.

“Creeks and rivers need periodic cleaning, just like a road does, just like roads do, and this is something that has been long overdue, and certainly has to be worked on now,” Erie County Legislator Ted Morton said.

Local officials say part of the build-up is because of a bridge that has an abutment in the creek. That bridge will soon be replaced, minus the abutment.

