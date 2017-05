BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Rochester man who admitted to killing his mother in Buffalo will be sentenced on Thursday afternoon.

Froilan Torres, 42, pleaded guilty to manslaughter after beating Gloria Rivera, 57, to death.

The incident occurred on October 9 at Rivera’s South Park Ave. home.

Rivera was taken to a local hospital, where she died soon after arriving.

Torres faces 25 years in prison.