News 4’s Katie Alexander receives Compassion in Action award

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4’s own Katie Alexander received a big honor on Wednesday.

Katie received a Community Missions of Niagara Frontier’s Compassion in Action Award for her work in media coverage. She was one of ten people to receive an award.

In the past two years, Katie provided live coverage of the organization’s Giving Tuesday events. See more on them here:

In addition to that, she has also covered the Gardens of Compassion initiative.

In recent years, Katie has been working with the organization both on camera and off.

“Her professionalism, sincerity and sense of adventure make her stand out, as she continually delivers the message that the Mission is looking to broadcast,” her biography from the ceremony read.

Community Missions of Niagara Frontier was established in 1925 to provide human service programs for families and individuals.

