Sabres sign KHL defenseman Victor Antipin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres have added some much-needed depth to the blue line, signing 24-year-old KHL defenseman Victor Antipin to a one-year entry level contract, the maximum term allowed under the CBA.

Antipin is a 5’11, left-shot, puck-moving defenseman who played in 59 games with Metallurg Magnitogorsk this past season, where he put up 24 points in the regular season and 11 points in 18 playoff games. He is a native of Kazakhstan and becomes the first Kazakh defenseman to play in the NHL.

“Victor is a well-rounded defenseman who has played in all situations at the pro level,” Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill said. “His mobility and puck-moving skills make him a perfect match for what we’re hoping to build with our defense corps next season.”

Antipin has played internaitonally for Russia in the past three World Championships. He now joins a thin Sabres defense corps that could use his offensive-minded approach.