Team behind Allen Street Poutine bringing poutine, ice cream, to Hertel Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The owners of Allen Street Poutine Company are bringing their authentic Canadian dishes to Hertel Avenue- with a sweet twist.

Hertel Avenue Poutine & Cream is set to open next week at 1488 Hertel Ave., at the corner of Sterling Avenue (next to Family Video).

The restaurant will offer a variety of poutine dishes as well as house-made ice cream products, including “freak shakes” (unconventional, quirky milkshakes) and “creamy buns” (locally made Famous Doughnuts filled with house-made ice cream), as well as regular ice cream scoops, waffle cones, standard milk shakes, and pints of ice cream.

The trio of Jake Fraser, Konstantine Kentros, and Marc Adler, who also own Allen Street Poutine, say that the inspiration for the zanier ice cream creations at Poutine & Cream came from visiting several Los Angeles- and Toronto-based ice cream shops.

Fraser, Kentros, and Adler opened Allen Street Poutine in March 2015 as Western New York’s first and only poutinerie.

Fraser and Kentros are native to Fort Erie, Canada, and Adler is American. Fraser said that the public’s reaction to Allen Street Poutine has been fabulous.

The addition of a second restaurant in the Hertel neighborhood is largely due to the demand of customers, Fraser said.

“We have decided that it is time to expand our local footprint,” Fraser said in a statement. “North Buffalo seemed like the next best step, especially with the increased restaurant activity on Hertel, the proximity to an active residential population, and the number of young professionals and families moving into the area.”

Hertel Avenue Poutine & Cream will have a grand opening May 31, with special deals including half-price ice cream, creamy buns, and pints.

An outdoor patio will be added to the restaurant in time for summer, with an estimated opening date in mid-June. For more information regarding Allen Street Poutine Company and Hertel Avenue Poutine & Cream, call 523-1957 or visit them on social media at @poutineandcream.