Top fire safety tips as we head into summer season

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) – Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial kickoff to the summer season, and many people are looking forward to firing up their grills for big family gatherings.

Safety has to be the priority for everyone.

The summer season brings fire hazards and safety hazards that could put your family at risk.

A big one is your backyard grill. Richard Silvaroli, past chief for the Frontier Volunteer Fire Company, says everyone should thoroughly inspect their grills before they light them, especially before the first use of the season.

You need to make sure the burners are in good shape and free from rust and grease. You should also check your propane tanks for dents or other issues, and make sure your lines have no problems with dry rot or holes.

You also need to make sure you only use your grill at least ten feet away from your house to prevent the flames from spreading from your grill to your house. Never use your grill on a balcony or in a garage or shed.

If the worst should happen, and the flames get out of control on your grill, you should have a fire extinguisher nearby and you need to know how to use it.

The acronym to remember is PASS, Silvaroli advised. That stands for the steps of pulling the pin, aiming the nozzle, squeezing the handle, and sweeping the extinguisher at the base of the flames.

That’s been the standard procedure for quite some time when it comes to using fire extinguishers. The standard procedures for CPR have recently changed. If you haven’t been certified lately, you should go re-take the course for the latest best practices. Silvaroli says, even if you’re not certified, you should be prepared to administer hands only CPR, providing chest compressions only until first responders arrive.

Obviously, no one wants to find themselves in a position where CPR is needed. It’s important to take preventative steps to protect your family, when you can.

That means making sure everyone stays safe around water as the weather warms up. Never let kids play near your pool without supervision; don’t let kids swim alone; and when you can, make sure they have at least some basic swim lessons under their belts so they know what to do in the water, Silvaroli said.

For more tips for summer safety, watch News 4 Wake Up Thursday morning, for live demonstrations with the Frontier Volunteer Fire Company through 9 a.m.