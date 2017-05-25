What to do in Niagara Falls this Summer

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Plenty of events and activities will be happening in Niagara Falls this summer.

Destination Niagara USA; Old Falls Street, USA; Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino and Niagara Falls State Park came together to announce a series of events taking place in the city.

“I am so pleased that all of our downtown partners have come together to share all of the exciting events and activities that will be taking place this summer,” John Percy, president & CEO of Destination Niagara USA, said. “As we look forward to another extremely successful tourist season, we are thrilled that our visitors and residents will have access to such a diverse and entertaining list of things to do.”

Here are highlights of the city’s Summer schedule:

Gladys Knight at Seneca Niagara Events Center on June 10 at 8 p.m.

Old Falls Street USA – Free interactive games on their Middle and Park Blocks each Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on a daily basis beginning June 23.

Old Falls Street Party Friday night concert series beginning on June 23.

“A Night at the Disco” – Disco Dance Party featuring the Village People, Sister Sledge, Rose Royce, & The Trammps! Hosted by Downtown Julie Brown in the Seneca Niagara Events Center June 24 at 7 p.m.

Old Falls Street Free Family Fun Activities each Saturday afternoon, beginning on June 24.

Flicks on Old Falls – Free weekly movie series on Thursday evenings, beginning on June 29.

Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino – Summer Free movie Fridays begin in Seneca Square on June 30.

Saturday afternoons, Old Falls Street is featuring its new Tunes at Noon live music series on its Park Block, featuring live music by the area’s finest soloists and acoustic performers.

Old Falls Street will partner with Slow Roll Buffalo to bring two bicycle tour events to the City of Niagara Falls. These free “Pedal Parties” will be held on Friday, June 23 and Friday, Aug. 4.

Old Falls Street FREE Memorial Day Block Party, May 27-28, from noon to 8 p.m. on the Park Block.

Old Falls Street’s FREE Independence Day Block Party, July 1-2, from noon to 8 p.m. on the Park Block.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show will perform at Seneca Niagara Events Center on July 21 at 8 p.m.

Touch-a-Truck and Stuff-a-Bus Family Event will take place on Aug. 12.

Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Outdoor Show presents REO Speedwagon/Styx United We Rock Tour on August 18 at 7 p.m.

Dance of the Fireflies on Aug. 19.

Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Outdoor Show presents KISS’ Freedom To Rock Tour on August 19 at 7 p.m.

Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Fireworks Show will take place on July 2 at 9:40 p.m.

Taste of Niagara Falls Food Festival for Labor Day Weekend will take place on Sept. 2-3.

Niagara Falls Blues Festival takes place on Sept. 15-17.

Old Falls Street’s Oktoberfest will take place on Sept. 30.

MORE | Find more activities and events planned for Niagara Falls this Summer here.