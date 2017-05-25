Woman charged with stealing nearly $2K worth of jewelry from relative’s house

By Published:

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police charged a Tonawanda woman with grand larceny after they say she stole nearly $2,000 worth of jewelry.

According to City of Tonawanda police, Christina McConnell, 25, took the jewelry from a relative’s house and pawned it to supplement what she said was a “pill addiction.”

The thefts occurred earlier this month, police say. McConnell was arrested on Wednesday night.

As of Thursday morning, police are trying to retrieve the jewelry from various pawn shops.

MORE | See how Erie County’s pawn squad tracks stolen jewelry and other wares here.

