2017 Taste of Buffalo vendor lineup announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The vendor list for the 2017 Taste of Buffalo has been released.
Sixty-one restaurants will participate in this year’s event, July 8 and 9 on Delaware Avenue from Chippewa Street to Niagara Square, as well as six New York State wineries. There are fourteen new restaurants and two new wineries in total.
- getfried Fry Café*, Buffalo (716) Food & Sport, Buffalo
Amici Ristorante*, Buffalo
Andersons Frozen Custard, Williamsville
Applebee’s Grill & Bar, Buffalo
Bar Louie, Cheektowaga
Bavarian Nut Company, Buffalo
Black & Blue Steak and Crab*, Williamsville
Bravo! Cucina Italiana, Buffalo
BW’s Barbecue, Blasdell
Caribbean Experience, Buffalo
Cecelia’s Ristorante, Buffalo
Cheesecake Guy*, Buffalo
The Cheesy Chick food truck, Clarence
Chiavetta’s BBQ Takeout, Lockport
Chrusciki Bakery, Lancaster
Clarence Center Coffee Co. & Café, Clarence Center
Danny’s Restaurant, Orchard Park
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Buffalo
Eddie Ryan’s Irish Pub, Lancaster
Fat Bob’s Smokehouse, Buffalo
The Flaming Fish food truck, Buffalo
Healthy Scratch food truck*, Buffalo
India Gate, Buffalo
J & L Boulevard BBQ food truck, North Tonawanda
Jack Astor’s Bar and Grill, Cheektowaga
Joe’s Crab Shack, Amherst
Just Pizza Food Truck, Buffalo
Lloyd Taco Truck, Buffalo
Local Kitchen and Beer Bar*, Buffalo
Louie’s Hot Dogs, Tonawanda
May Jen Chinese Restaurant, Amherst
Merritt Estate Winery, Forestville
Mineo & Sapio Street Eats food truck, Buffalo
Mister Pizza, Buffalo
New York Beer Project*, Lockport
Niagara Landing Wine Cellars, Lockport
Nick Charlap’s Ice Cream, Hamburg
Original Crunch Roll Factory*, Amherst
Osteria 166, Buffalo
Papaya Restaurant, Buffalo
Pasión Latin Cuisine*, Buffalo
Patina 250*, Buffalo
Paula’s Donuts, Tonawanda
Pizza Amore’ The Wood Fired Way, Grand Island
Red Osier, Stafford
Riverstone Grill, Grand Island
Rolling Cannoli Truck* (powered by Panaro’s), Buffalo
Saigon Café, Buffalo
Salvatore’s Italian Gardens, Depew
Savor, Niagara Falls
Schnitzel & Co., East Amherst
SEAR*, Buffalo
Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill, Buffalo
Spring Lake Winery, Lockport
Stack Burger, West Seneca
Sweet Melody’s, East Amherst
T.C. Wheelers Bar & Pizzeria, Tonawanda
Taste of Siam, Buffalo
Three Brothers Wineries and Estates, Geneva
Venus Greek & Mediterranean, Amherst
Vetter Vineyards Winery*, Westfield
Victorianbourg Wine Estate*, Wilson
Vin-Chet Gluten Free Bakery*, Snyder
Water Lily Café*, Bowmansville
White Rabbit, East Amherst
Restaurants and food trucks that have never participated before are indicated with an asterisk in the list above.
Each restaurant will serve a healthy option with fewer calories, less sodium and fat, as well as a smaller Taste portion of their signature menu item.
“Our hope is that you can try more food at a variety of restaurants without filling up too fast,” Ralph Basile, chair of 2017 Taste of Buffalo presented by TOPS, said.
The Taste of Buffalo will be held 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday July 8 with live music in the Niagara East Beer Tent until 11 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 9. Admission is free. Food items cost between two to ten tickets each ($1 to $5). Tickets are valued at $0.50 each and are sold in $5 sheets at three ticket booths located throughout the event.
Beginning June 11, participating Tops Markets will sell pre-sale food ticket vouchers at checkout and guests who purchase a $50 voucher will receive a coupon redeemable for four free non-alcoholic beverages at the Taste.
Menu items and additional event details will be announced next month. Visit tasteofbuffalo.com for more information