2017 Taste of Buffalo vendor lineup announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The vendor list for the 2017 Taste of Buffalo has been released.

Sixty-one restaurants will participate in this year’s event, July 8 and 9 on Delaware Avenue from Chippewa Street to Niagara Square, as well as six New York State wineries.  There are fourteen new restaurants and two new wineries in total.

 

  •       getfried Fry Café*, Buffalo                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             (716) Food & Sport, Buffalo
    Amici Ristorante*, Buffalo
    Andersons Frozen Custard, Williamsville
    Applebee’s Grill & Bar, Buffalo
    Bar Louie, Cheektowaga
    Bavarian Nut Company, Buffalo
    Black & Blue Steak and Crab*, Williamsville
    Bravo! Cucina Italiana, Buffalo
    BW’s Barbecue, Blasdell
    Caribbean Experience, Buffalo
    Cecelia’s Ristorante, Buffalo
    Cheesecake Guy*, Buffalo
    The Cheesy Chick food truck, Clarence
    Chiavetta’s BBQ Takeout, Lockport
    Chrusciki Bakery, Lancaster
    Clarence Center Coffee Co. & Café, Clarence Center
    Danny’s Restaurant, Orchard Park
    Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Buffalo
    Eddie Ryan’s Irish Pub, Lancaster
    Fat Bob’s Smokehouse, Buffalo
    The Flaming Fish food truck, Buffalo
    Healthy Scratch food truck*, Buffalo
    India Gate, Buffalo
    J & L Boulevard BBQ food truck, North Tonawanda
    Jack Astor’s Bar and Grill, Cheektowaga
    Joe’s Crab Shack, Amherst
    Just Pizza Food Truck, Buffalo
    Lloyd Taco Truck, Buffalo
    Local Kitchen and Beer Bar*, Buffalo
    Louie’s Hot Dogs, Tonawanda
    May Jen Chinese Restaurant, Amherst
    Merritt Estate Winery, Forestville
    Mineo & Sapio Street Eats food truck, Buffalo
    Mister Pizza, Buffalo
    New York Beer Project*, Lockport
    Niagara Landing Wine Cellars, Lockport
    Nick Charlap’s Ice Cream, Hamburg
    Original Crunch Roll Factory*, Amherst
    Osteria 166, Buffalo
    Papaya Restaurant, Buffalo
    Pasión Latin Cuisine*, Buffalo
    Patina 250*, Buffalo
    Paula’s Donuts, Tonawanda
    Pizza Amore’ The Wood Fired Way, Grand Island
    Red Osier, Stafford
    Riverstone Grill, Grand Island
    Rolling Cannoli Truck* (powered by Panaro’s), Buffalo
    Saigon Café, Buffalo
    Salvatore’s Italian Gardens, Depew
    Savor, Niagara Falls
    Schnitzel & Co., East Amherst
    SEAR*, Buffalo
    Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill, Buffalo
    Spring Lake Winery, Lockport
    Stack Burger, West Seneca
    Sweet Melody’s, East Amherst
    T.C. Wheelers Bar & Pizzeria, Tonawanda
    Taste of Siam, Buffalo
    Three Brothers Wineries and Estates, Geneva
    Venus Greek & Mediterranean, Amherst
    Vetter Vineyards Winery*, Westfield
    Victorianbourg Wine Estate*, Wilson
    Vin-Chet Gluten Free Bakery*, Snyder
    Water Lily Café*, Bowmansville
    White Rabbit, East Amherst

Restaurants and food trucks that have never participated before are indicated with an asterisk in the list above.

Each restaurant will serve a healthy option with fewer calories, less sodium and fat, as well as a smaller Taste portion of their signature menu item.

“Our hope is that you can try more food at a variety of restaurants without filling up too fast,” Ralph Basile, chair of 2017 Taste of Buffalo presented by TOPS, said.

The Taste of Buffalo will be held 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday July 8 with live music in the Niagara East Beer Tent until 11 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 9. Admission is free. Food items cost between two to ten tickets each  ($1 to $5). Tickets are valued at $0.50 each and are sold in $5 sheets at three ticket booths located throughout the event.

Beginning June 11, participating Tops Markets will sell pre-sale food ticket vouchers at checkout and guests who purchase a $50 voucher will receive a coupon redeemable for four free non-alcoholic beverages at the Taste.

Menu items and additional event details will be announced next month. Visit tasteofbuffalo.com for more information

