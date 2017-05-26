2017 Taste of Buffalo vendor lineup announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The vendor list for the 2017 Taste of Buffalo has been released.

Sixty-one restaurants will participate in this year’s event, July 8 and 9 on Delaware Avenue from Chippewa Street to Niagara Square, as well as six New York State wineries. There are fourteen new restaurants and two new wineries in total.

getfried Fry Café*, Buffalo (716) Food & Sport, Buffalo

Amici Ristorante*, Buffalo

Andersons Frozen Custard, Williamsville

Applebee’s Grill & Bar, Buffalo

Bar Louie, Cheektowaga

Bavarian Nut Company, Buffalo

Black & Blue Steak and Crab*, Williamsville

Bravo! Cucina Italiana, Buffalo

BW’s Barbecue, Blasdell

Caribbean Experience, Buffalo

Cecelia’s Ristorante, Buffalo

Cheesecake Guy*, Buffalo

The Cheesy Chick food truck, Clarence

Chiavetta’s BBQ Takeout, Lockport

Chrusciki Bakery, Lancaster

Clarence Center Coffee Co. & Café, Clarence Center

Danny’s Restaurant, Orchard Park

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Buffalo

Eddie Ryan’s Irish Pub, Lancaster

Fat Bob’s Smokehouse, Buffalo

The Flaming Fish food truck, Buffalo

Healthy Scratch food truck*, Buffalo

India Gate, Buffalo

J & L Boulevard BBQ food truck, North Tonawanda

Jack Astor’s Bar and Grill, Cheektowaga

Joe’s Crab Shack, Amherst

Just Pizza Food Truck, Buffalo

Lloyd Taco Truck, Buffalo

Local Kitchen and Beer Bar*, Buffalo

Louie’s Hot Dogs, Tonawanda

May Jen Chinese Restaurant, Amherst

Merritt Estate Winery, Forestville

Mineo & Sapio Street Eats food truck, Buffalo

Mister Pizza, Buffalo

New York Beer Project*, Lockport

Niagara Landing Wine Cellars, Lockport

Nick Charlap’s Ice Cream, Hamburg

Original Crunch Roll Factory*, Amherst

Osteria 166, Buffalo

Papaya Restaurant, Buffalo

Pasión Latin Cuisine*, Buffalo

Patina 250*, Buffalo

Paula’s Donuts, Tonawanda

Pizza Amore’ The Wood Fired Way, Grand Island

Red Osier, Stafford

Riverstone Grill, Grand Island

Rolling Cannoli Truck* (powered by Panaro’s), Buffalo

Saigon Café, Buffalo

Salvatore’s Italian Gardens, Depew

Savor, Niagara Falls

Schnitzel & Co., East Amherst

SEAR*, Buffalo

Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill, Buffalo

Spring Lake Winery, Lockport

Stack Burger, West Seneca

Sweet Melody’s, East Amherst

T.C. Wheelers Bar & Pizzeria, Tonawanda

Taste of Siam, Buffalo

Three Brothers Wineries and Estates, Geneva

Venus Greek & Mediterranean, Amherst

Vetter Vineyards Winery*, Westfield

Victorianbourg Wine Estate*, Wilson

Vin-Chet Gluten Free Bakery*, Snyder

Water Lily Café*, Bowmansville

White Rabbit, East Amherst

Restaurants and food trucks that have never participated before are indicated with an asterisk in the list above.

Each restaurant will serve a healthy option with fewer calories, less sodium and fat, as well as a smaller Taste portion of their signature menu item.

“Our hope is that you can try more food at a variety of restaurants without filling up too fast,” Ralph Basile, chair of 2017 Taste of Buffalo presented by TOPS, said.

The Taste of Buffalo will be held 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday July 8 with live music in the Niagara East Beer Tent until 11 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 9. Admission is free. Food items cost between two to ten tickets each ($1 to $5). Tickets are valued at $0.50 each and are sold in $5 sheets at three ticket booths located throughout the event.

Beginning June 11, participating Tops Markets will sell pre-sale food ticket vouchers at checkout and guests who purchase a $50 voucher will receive a coupon redeemable for four free non-alcoholic beverages at the Taste.

Menu items and additional event details will be announced next month. Visit tasteofbuffalo.com for more information