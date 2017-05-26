Batavia Downs to hold job fair

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel is looking for some help.

They will host a job fair on Wednesday, June 7 in Paddock Events Room. The event will have two sessions, one from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and another from 5-7 p.m.

“We’re gearing up for a busy summer season,” Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel President & CEO, Henry Wojtaszek said. “Batavia Downs has openings in not only Food and Beverage, but Security, Housekeeping, Marketing and positions related to our upcoming live racing season. We look forward to seeing area residents at either of the available times to speak with our staff about joining our team.”

By being entered into a drawing, job applicants will have a chance to win a free hotel stay and a gift certificate to a Batavia Downs restaurant

Anyone with questions about the job fair can call Batavia Downs’ Human Resources Department at (585) 343-3750 ext. 6228.