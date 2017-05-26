Boating season opens in Orleans County

By Published:
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The 2017 boating and fishing season is here, and the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division is here to help those enjoying the waterway.

Small craft boating, canoeing, kayaking, and fishing is still allowed and has not been restricted despite water levels in Lake Ontario and local rivers being at an all-time high.

Orleans County Sheriff Randy Bower is asking boaters to take into consideration the erosion happening along the shoreline properties and to respect a 500 ft. no-wake zone when near shore. The lakes and rivers also have debris in them currently, extra caution should be taken not to damage vessels or equipment.

Many privately-owned marinas are open but may be partially underwater, so it’s best to contact them for launching and docking arrangements.

The Orleans County Launch at Point Breeze and the New York State Launch on Archibald Island are open, as well as the boat launches at Lake Alice, Glenwood Lake, and the Erie Canal.

The Orleans County Marine Park on Point Breeze Road is also open and ready for the season with a newly constructed playground for children, pavilions, picnic tables and bathroom facilities.

Call 585-589-3102 or check out the Orleans County Tourism website and Facebook page for updates on dock rental at the Marine Park as well as upcoming summer activities including the “Tuesday Night in the Park” Summer Concert Series, Classic Car Cruise Nights and family events.

The tourism website and Facebook page also provide a weekly fishing report.

For any questions regarding upcoming boater’s safety classes, requests for vessels safety checks, or general questions for the Sheriff’s Marine Division, you may call the Marine Office at 585-682-4366.

 

 

