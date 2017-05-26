Buffalo Police searching for suspect in fatal hit and run

By Published:
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Buffalo Police are searching for information about this Ford Edge, which struck and killed a 60-year-old pedestrian on Bailey Avenue Friday evening.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run accident Friday night on Bailey Avenue and Lang Street.

At approximately 6:40 p.m. Friday, a 60-year-old man was struck and killed while crossing Bailey Avenue.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer Model Ford Edge with tinted windows and a glass sunroof, with liberty yellow license plates. The vehicle should have heavy front end damage as well as damage to the windshield.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or who has information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or driver is asked to call 911.

