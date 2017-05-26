Canalside adding new activities, events under new management group

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the weather is warming up and the summer season unofficially starts up, thousands of people are looking forward to heading to the waterfront.

“People go where people are and there are a lot of people here,” said Tom Dee, the President of the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation.

And a lot of people go to Canalside – more than 1.5 million last year. Under new management group, they’re hoping more people will hit the waterfront destination site to check out the new, growing list of activities.

“There’s a lot more activity for children,” said Dee.

Dee says they want the next generation to feel connected to Canalside and the Queen City.

“We love to start with the kids,” said Dee. “Part of the big theme and plan is to start with the kids in Buffalo so they’re not moving out of town.”

Some of the new children’s activities include a bigger-than-before sand pit taking toddlers on expedition – digging in the sand for fossils. There are also more Mommy and Me fitness classes for infants as young as four months.

And new fitness classes for those in ‘Silver Sneakers’ – as described by those at BlueCross BlueShield of WNY which sponsors the workout events.

On select Friday nights, the boardwalk along the water will be lined with unique acts and vendors for the new event called the Boardwalk Bizarre.

Dee and others say they’re hoping to bring people to Canalside to see Buffalo’s best asset – access to the water.

“We should capitalize on this great fresh water.”