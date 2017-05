TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new class action lawsuit was filed against the Tonawanda Coke plant.

The lawsuit is for anyone whose quality of life might have been affected by the plant.

About four years ago, Tonawanda Coke was convicted of violating the federal Clean Air Act after mishandling hazardous waste.

The company has to pay for a soil study to see if, and how far pollution from the plant has spread.

It is not clear how lawyers will respond to the lawsuit.