Cloverbank Elementary school in Hamburg creates “patriotic clover” for aerial photo

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Students at Cloverbank Elementary School carried out their annual tradition Friday, creating a “patriotic clover” image for an  aerial photo.

They had some help from the the Hamburg High School senior class who joined in the photo, wearing their graduation mortarboards.

The whole school takes part every year to create a patriotic image, decked out in red, white, and blue. Over 700 people participated in Friday’s photo.

The school also raised funds during the event to help injured veterans.

