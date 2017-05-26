Developers to remodel Shea’s Seneca Theatre

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s theater community will soon have a new stage to bring life to.

The historic, old Shea’s Seneca Theater will have room for performances, and a whole lot more.

Developers showed off their plans to remodel the old building in south Buffalo.

There will be more than 20 new apartments, a cafe, a banquet space and a 130-seat theater.

“We’re trying to use the building as a catalyst for greater development along the commercial corridor, so not just this building on its own, but to renovate the entire commercial corridor, to fill the empty storefronts, and to revitalize the neighborhood,” Schneider Family of Services President Jake Schneider said.

Construction will begin in June and developers hope to finish by July of 2018.