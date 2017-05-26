Fredonia man charged with sexual abuse

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Fredonia man has been charged with two counts of first degree sexual abuse and other charges following a warrant arrest at a Temple Street address.

Carmelo Hernandez, 58, was charged with two counts of first degree sex abuse, second degree sexual conduct against a child, and seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Friday.

Hernandez had an active  warrant for his arrest on the sexual abuse and sexual conduct charges out of Chautauqua County Court. After he was located and taken into custody it was found that he was in possession of a controlled substance.

Hernandez was committed to Chautauqua County Jail on a County Court Warrant. He will appear in the Village of Fredonia Court for the possession charge at a later time and date.

